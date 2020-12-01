Joanne releases her ‘Fountains in the Valley’

BENDOORAGH’S Joanne's Peden who suffers from extreme M.E. has just published her third book, written in the bed her condition confines her to.



Though Joanne has had yet another year of suffering from severe M.E and is totally bedridden, she has seen another dream come true!



Joanne said: “My new book “ Fountains in the Valley” is due for release on Amazon at the start of December.



“I never imagined that amidst the suffering I would write and publish three books – but I’ve had such a determined spirit all through these 14 years of extreme suffering to be an overcomer and not be overcome by life’s trials.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*