Ministerial call for action at Giant’s Causeway rebuffed

Makeshift Causeway car parks - no council action

One of the temporary car parks set up in the summer for visitors to the Giant’s Causeway.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THE council's planning committee has voted against clamping down on temporary car parks in fields surrounding the Giant's Causeway.

In September the Chronicle revealed how Infrastructure Minster Nicola Mallon had sought action from the council over parking facilities operated by local farmers throughout the summer.

Under current planning rules, landowners are entitled to set up car parks for a period of 28 days in each calendar year.

DfI officials have since asked Causeway Coast and Glens Council to use its powers to restrict certain types of development.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

