Covid self-isolation period to be reduced from 14 days

THE self-isolation period for people in contact with individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19 is to be reduced from 14 to 10 days.

It has been announced jointly by the four chief medical officers across the UK.

The same relaxation of the period of self-isolation also applies to those returning from countries which are not on the travel corridor list.

And individuals who have had a positive test now only need to self-isolate from 10 days of either the date they underwent the test if asymptomatic or the date they started to feel symptoms.

In a joint statement, the chief medical officers said: “Self-isolation is essential to reducing the spread of Covid as it breaks the chains of transmission.

“After reviewing the evidence, we are now confident that we can reduce the number of days that contacts self-isolate from 14 days to 10 days.

“People who return from countries which are not on the travel corridor list should also self-isolate for 10 days instead of 14 days.

“People who test positive should continue to self-isolate for 10 days from onset of symptoms or 10 days from point of taking a positive test if asymptomatic. We urge everyone to self-isolate when appropriate, it will save lives.”

The Northern Ireland Covid-19 Apps -StopCOVID NI app and COVIDCare NI - will be updated to reflect the changes from Monday, 14 December.