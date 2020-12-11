Santa Claus is coming to town (tonight)!

EVERYONE at the Rathfriland Regeneration Community Hub is getting so excited!

They have had some contact with Santa Claus and Mrs Claus. He has revealed that he plans to come to Rathfriland this Friday night, 11 December and have a look and check out where all the children live!

The Regeneration Group has even managed to get his travel schedule.

Just listen for the bells ringing and Christmas music, don’t forget to stand outside and wave to them.

We know that at 6.30pm he will be travelling up Castle Hill/Court, he will then travel past the football ground before heading up Dromore Street.

He will then be travelling down Newry Street and into School Road and Knockview Gardens, heading down the Back Road and into Ashleigh.

He then heads back up Newry Street and into Lissize, then across to Kiltariff Drive, on to Lissize Villas then up to Quaker Green.

He will continue back up Newry Street and across Church Square before heading down John Street, across Cross Heights and Spelga Drive.

Heading then up into Stewarts Crescent, across to Ulster Avenue and around into Kiltariff Park before continuing down John Street and into Sleepy Valley.

Returning back up John Street/Caddells Lane, turning right down the hill and into Rosconnor Terrace and Place, down into Foxridge and across to Carnvalley before returning back up Downpatrick Street and into Church Square around 7.30pm

He plans to park in Church Square until about 8.30pm, so if there are any children who want to drive-by and wave this would be a good opportunity (you are asked not to congregate).