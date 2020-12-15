Council left with ‘no choice’ over £1.4m harbour refit

‘Unsafe’ pier at Red Bay which generates £1700 per year requires urgent repairs

Council left with ‘no choice’ over £1.4m harbour refit

Red Bay Harbour.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

HE council has “no choice” but to spend over £1.4m refurbishing a pier that generates just £1700 per year from boat users.

That was the verdict of Cloonavin's Environmental Services Committee on Tuesday evening after members heard about serious concerns over the condition of Red Bay's harbour wall.

The original pier was built in 1847 and sheeted out with steel pilings in the 1980s.

However, corrosion has infected the seaward side and the longer it's left unattended, the more unsafe it will become, councillors heard.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639