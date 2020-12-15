Council left with ‘no choice’ over £1.4m harbour refit

HE council has “no choice” but to spend over £1.4m refurbishing a pier that generates just £1700 per year from boat users.



That was the verdict of Cloonavin's Environmental Services Committee on Tuesday evening after members heard about serious concerns over the condition of Red Bay's harbour wall.



The original pier was built in 1847 and sheeted out with steel pilings in the 1980s.



However, corrosion has infected the seaward side and the longer it's left unattended, the more unsafe it will become, councillors heard.

