Staff restructure only half complete

FIVE years after Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council was established, a cash-saving staff restructure is only half complete.



The delay has created a dependency on agency workers which, if not tackled soon, may lead to overspend and financial loss, according to an internal audit.



The extent of the problem is revealed in a report delivered to members of the Audit Committee on Wednesday evening.



Much of the blame is placed on protracted negotiations with unions over job descriptions for posts not yet permanently filled.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*