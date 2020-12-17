Annaclone schoolboy Jayden designs his epic farming masterpiece

AN Annaclone schoolboy spent over three weeks designing his perfect farming masterpiece.

Jayden Crawley (8) who is a Primary Four pupil St Colman's Primary School in the village, stuck together 16 A3 sheets of paper to create his epic farming landscape.

Principal, Mr Kevin O’Neill told The Outlook he was “absolutely blown away” by Jayden’s work and his attention to local detail and precision.

He added: “We are very proud of Jayden, who took on this project as a personal challenge. I asked him a few weeks ago how he was getting on and he said he was working very hard on it at home and each time I asked him he told me he was still adding adding more and more onto it.

“He is passionate about farming and he wanted to incorporate Annaclone, Banbridge and Rathfriland and fields and machinery into the work.

“His friends are also on it too with a tractor of their choice."

Jayden told The Outlook he has ambitions of becoming a beef farmer when he leaves school.

He added: “I love farming and I would really love to be a farmer when I grow up. I used 16 A3 pages to put my farm together and colouring pencils and pencils and crayons and I really enjoyed creating it too.

