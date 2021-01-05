Grace’s ‘Christmas Conflict’ scoops first place in writing competition!

BALLYCASTLE teenager Grace Donald has been handed the best gift this Christmas, a number one spot in a writing competition for the BBC which saw her two minute tale made into an animation!



Grace, a year 11 pupil at Cross and Passion, said she was “delighted” that her tale 'Christmas Conflict' won the top spot in the 14-16 age group as she admitted she was up against “phenomenal” competition.



Speaking to The Chronicle, Grace said she has always had a passion for writing and this win has given her the push and the drive and the belief in herself to continue writing.

