Major project for walking trail

PART of the International Appalachian Trail, which passes through Causeway Coast and Glens, is set to benefit from a cross border cooperation project.



The £141,684 Rural Development Programme scheme will be used to make a series of improvements to a section of the global trail from the Glenshane Pass to Glenariff.



Work started in November and includes replacing signage, way marking and information boards alongside repairs and upgrading of trail infrastructure at locations across the Moyle Way, Causeway Coast Way and North Sperrins Way, covering 114 miles (184km).

