Gabriel clocking up the miles for mental health awareness

A FORMER Our Lady of Lourdes High School pupil is taking to the roads to help raise awareness and funds for mental health.



Gabriel Drain, who is originally from Kilrea but now lives in Coleraine, is running this month to hit a target of 100k.



Speaking to The Chronicle, the 32-year-old insists the challenge will also help burn off some extra calories over Christmas and the New Year period.



“It was a personal challenge that I thought about at the beginning of December, for me to do 100k in one month would be good going and a good way of shaking off the excess Christmas snacks,” he said.

