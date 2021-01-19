Rocky road for tour company

THE TRANSPORT Manager at McMillan Travel has spoken of the financial difficulties the company continues to endure during the coronavirus pandemic.



As many companies in various sectors count the cost of the implications of COVID-19, the coach hire industry has been forced to turn off their engines in recent weeks as lockdown measures were implemented to help prevent the spread of the virus.



Angela McMillan, who has been the Transport Manager of the business throughout their 21 years in business, initially spoke to The Chronicle back in July last year about the financial implications of COVID-19.



However, after their summer tour programme was cancelled in 2020, Angela isn’t optimistic that their buses will be in full flow this year either.



“Since we last spoke in July there have been further cancellations,” she said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*