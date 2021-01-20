Banbridge blaze believed to be arson

Banbridge blaze believed to be arson
Matthew Dawson

Reporter:

Matthew Dawson

A FIRE in Banbridge in the early hours of this morning is believed to have been an arson.

In total, 27 firefighters were tackling the blaze at the height of the incident at Hockley Terrace in Banbridge.

Residents in the area were evacuated to Banbridge Leisure Centre for their own safety as some of the sheds were used to store gas cylinders.

Several fire engines, a water tanker and an aerial appliance were used to fight the blaze.

The fire broke out at about 3am and was dealt with by 9.09am

