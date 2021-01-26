Jordan’s lights raise over £4,000 for NI Children’s Hospice

A BALLYBOGEY man has raised over £4,000 for charity after lighting up his home during Christmas.



As Christmas lights switch-on events which were cancelled across the Borough due to COVID-19, Jordan Christie went above and beyond to celebrate the big day on December 25 by lighting up his house in eye catching fashion.



Visitors from across the local area stopped by - with social distancing protocols in place - and took pictures of the numerous lights and Christmas decorations, before kindly being asked to leave a donation for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.



The former Coleraine Inst pupil set a target of £400, but was delighted to recently hand over ten times that amount as charities struggle to raise funds due to the ongoing pandemic.

