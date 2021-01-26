Nadine hoping to raise funds for mental health charity

Nadine Morris will be raising funds for charity.

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

A BALLYMONEY woman is hoping to raise money for charity by participating in a 24 hour spin challenge.

Nadine Morris, who grew up outside Ballymena, is set to pedal her way through the challenge and all for a good cause.

Speaking to The Chronicle, the former Dunclug College pupil explained that all proceeds will go towards the Turning Point NI mental health charity.

“Turning Point NI is a new organisation within the Northern Trust Area, with its premises being located in Ballymena,” she said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

