St Patrick's Day parades cancelled

NEWRY, Mourne and Down District Council has decided to cancel this year's St Patrick's Day parades as the current Covid enforced lockdown continues.

Parades that were due to take place in Newry and Downpatrick on Wednesday, 17 March will not now take place.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Laura Devlin said: “It is with great regret that the Council has had to cancel the annual St Patrick’s Day parades for the second year in a row due to the ongoing impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The parades and events hosted on 17 March each year are normally an opportunity to celebrate the district’s connection with St Patrick and our important place in his story.

"I know how disappointed many of you will be. I share your disappointment.

"However, the Council’s priority at this time is to continue to support the ongoing response to the Covid-19 pandemic across wider society, and this decision has been made in the best interests of our local residents, visitors, festival participants and event partners.”