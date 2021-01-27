No more local schools to see 20mph limit introduced due to funding pressures

THE extension of a 20mph zone outside all schools in the district cannot happen without further funding, it has been confirmed.

Infastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, writing in response to a request from Armagh, Cty, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to extend the scheme to every school in the country, said funding was the primary reason for not doing so.

“As Minister responsible for promoting and improving road safety, I want to work actively with partners to reduce death and serious injuries on our roads,” she said.

“I believe reducing the maximum speed of traffic, particularly on those roads near schools, can help in this regard.

“I was therefore delighted to commit funding from this year’s budget to introduce 20mph speed limits at around 100 schools.

“I am determined to make the roads around all of our schools safer for everyone and it is my intention that many more schools will have a part-time 20mph speed limit outside their gates.

“The extent of the programme is, however, dependent on the funding allocated to my Department.”

A number of local schools are included in the scheme. They are: Banbridge Academy, Edenderry PS, Abercorn PS (both Banbridge), Grange PS (Kilkeel), St Mary's PS, Aughlisnafin, St Patrick's PS, Burrenreagh and St Louis Grammar School, Kilkeel.

