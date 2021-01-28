A1 junctions scheme announced for Banbridge, Loughbrickland and Dromore

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has announced that the A1 Junctions Phase 2 road improvement scheme will progress.

The Minister said she had carefully considered and accepted the outcome of the Public Inquiry and confirmed the scheme would be put in place once funding is secured.

Campaigners have been seeking the closure of a number of junctions along the very busy road in an effort to improve safety.

The announcement will impact on a 15 mile stretch between Hillsborough and Loughbrickland.

Making the announcement in a statement to the Assembly today, Minister Mallon said: “I am very aware of how important the A1 improvements are for the many people who have expressed their support for the scheme, especially to all those who have lost loved ones.

"Progressing a scheme of this scale represents significant investment in this strategic road which links Belfast and Dublin and carries around 40,000 vehicles per day.

"The provision of the upgrade will greatly improve road safety for all of these motorists as well as providing more reliable journey times for the thousands of travellers using the route daily.

"My announcement to proceed with the scheme also delivers on promises made to our citizens in the New Decade, New Approach agreement, to improve connectivity and safety on this strategically important transport corridor for our island, helping to improve the lives of all our citizens.”