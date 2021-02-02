Lidl jobs boost

BALLYMONEY is set to get a jobs boost as supermarket chain Lidl has confirmed that 64 new posts will be filled across its stores in County Antrim this year.



Despite not confirming an exact figure for the Ballymoney store, employees are also set to share a COVID bonus of £180,000 amongst its staff in the area.



The supermarket chain will celebrate one year in their store on Meetinghouse Street, Ballymoney, after the £6 million project was completed in March last year.

