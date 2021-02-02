Nataniel’s best foot forward for Cancer Research UK

BALLYVOY man Nataniel Hunter will be taking on the challenge of 5K a day throughout the month of February to raise money for Cancer Research UK.



Nataniel, a joiner, has has set himself a goal to raise £1,500 by the end on the month, but he is already making great headway!



Speaking to the Chronicle, the father of one said: “I have had a brilliant response so far in regards to the fundraising, everyone has been generous which is fantastic but hopefully as the month passes we can raise a good bit more.

