Foodbank donation following pyjama day at local Spar store

This week's front & back pages
Peter Rollins of Ballymoney Foodbank receives a full trolley of food and toiletries from staff member Kenna Sweeney at the Route Service Station in Ballymoney.
A LOCAL Spar store has shown its generosity as staff and members of the public have donated funds and food towards the Ballymoney Foodbank.
A full trolley of food and toiletries, as well as a donation of £118 was given to the Foodbank by the Route Service Station in Ballymoney.
Speaking to The Chronicle, store manager Hannah Devenney, insists it was a lovely feeling to give back to the community.
“We are owned by the Henderson Group and a big part of that is by being in the heart of the community,” she said.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*