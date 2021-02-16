Four escape petrol bomb

This week's front & back pages
Police are appealling for information following Ballycastle petrol bomb.
DETECTIVES are investigating a report of a petrol bomb being thrown at a house in the Leyland Court area of Ballycastle in the early hours of Monday, February 15th.
Shortly before 2.30am, it was reported that a window had been smashed at a house in the area and an object was set alight and thrown inside.
Damage was caused to the front window and the inside of the house as a result of the incident.
