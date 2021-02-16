Four escape petrol bomb

Police are appealling for information following Ballycastle petrol bomb. Wk0702-KY-BC

DETECTIVES are investigating a report of a petrol bomb being thrown at a house in the Leyland Court area of Ballycastle in the early hours of Monday, February 15th.

Shortly before 2.30am, it was reported that a window had been smashed at a house in the area and an object was set alight and thrown inside.

Damage was caused to the front window and the inside of the house as a result of the incident.

