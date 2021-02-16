From South Africa to south Down: Kilkeel principal's book tells his life story

PRINCIPAL of Kilkeel High School, Victor Coert has recently published a book detailing his personal story from boy gangster in South Africa to principal in Kilkeel.

The book entitled; ‘Mirror Mirror on the Wall’ is a self-reflective journey which Victor felt inspired to write after the passing of his father 11 years ago.

Victor told The Outlook how the intention was never that his story would become a publication but in fact started out as a journal to help him deal with his father’s death.

“Writing down all my thoughts and feelings and about my life before I moved to Northern Ireland was really a push for me to deal with the guilt I was feeling for not being there he when he died," he said.

“It was a Sunday morning and as I was getting ready to make my way to the airport to board my flight back home to Cape Town, I received a phone call informing me that he had died as a result of a heart attack.”

Victor recalled how the next three years were a very difficult time for him and a friend suggested that he pen his thoughts, and that is how the book eventually transpired.

“I think the summary at the back perfectly sums up what the book is all about,” he added.

“It reads: ‘Within these pages lies the truth of each of our individual journeys, life is messy, but hope is only a prayer away.”

