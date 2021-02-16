Girls squatting their way to raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust

A KIND-HEARTED gym group are putting their time over lockdown to good use by raising funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust.



The quartet of Claire Spratt, Carla Bonnar, Lynsey Taylor and Michelle Watson – who are all members of Functfit Gym in Ballycastle - are each doing 2800 squats over the month of February in a bid to raise donations for the charity.



The Teenage Cancer Trust is a cancer care and support charity in the UK that exists to improve the cancer experience of young people aged 13–24.



Founded in 1990, the charity's key service is providing specialist teenage units in NHS hospitals. It also trains and funds staff who are teenage cancer specialists.

