‘End of an Era’ as Cross and Passion sisters leave Ballycastle

THE 'end of an era' was marked recently in Ballycastle as the Cross and Passion Sisters, who founded the school of the same name, decided to close their convent in the parish.



Members of the community have said the Sisters will be “greatly missed” as they recalled fond memories of each Sister.



The milestone was marked by a mass last weekend celebrated by the Bishop of Down and Connor, The Most Reverend Noel Treanor.



According to a report in 'The Irish Catholic' newspaper, the decision to leave was a “natural progression” for the Sisters, who have not been involved with the school for several years.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*