“These criminal gangs feed off the communities they operate in”

THERE has been widespread condemnation after a 53-year-old man was shot in Mosside.



The man was taken to hospital following the shooting in the Mosside Gardens area on Monday, February 22.



Police said they were called to the shooting at a property outside Ballymoney just after 19:30.



The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was also called and sent an emergency crew and a rapid response paramedic to the scene.



The man was taken to hospital to the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

Armed gangs on the Causeway Coast are showing an increasingly brazen attitude to life as gun crime continues to blight the area, independent MLA Claire Sugden has said.

