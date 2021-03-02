Tributes pour in for popular nurse practitioner

Tributes pour in for popular nurse practitioner

Paul Murray

Damian Mullan

Reporter:

Damian Mullan

Email:

damian.mullan@thechronicle.uk.com

THERE were poignant scenes at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine on Saturday as hundreds of people paid their last respects to popular nurse practitioner Paul Murray.

The 50-year-old father of one, (pictured), who suffered from a heart condition, passed away on Tuesday, just hours after finishing his shift at the hospital he loved.

Following a family service at his home in Ballymoney, the funeral cortege made its way to Coleraine where it passed through the hospital grounds.

Staff members from across a number of departments lined the route, with many applauding as the hearse carrying Mr Murray's remains passed by.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639