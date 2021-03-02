Young Caden commended at prestigious national charity awards

TEN-year-old stem cell transplant recipient from Ballymoney has been honoured by blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan, at a digital awards celebration where celebrity presenters includedOscar winner Olivia Colman and comedians Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar.



Caden Moore was commended in the John Petchey Young Hero of the Year award category at the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards which took place on Thursday 11th February.



The prestigious Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards were back for their eighth year and recognised the outstanding achievements of the volunteers, fundraisers, clinical supporters and donors who help the pioneering blood cancer charity save lives.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*