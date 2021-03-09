Causeway bench marked

Local artists are creating an installation symbolising the spirit of endurance that has carried us through the coronavirus crisis...

Creative Causeway artists based at the Boat House Gallery and Workshop announcing the awarding of an arts grant from the Bank of Ireland, pictured from left, Emer Dixon, Eleanor-Jane McCartney, Frank

Peter Winter

Peter Winter

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THE Giant’s Causeway has been confirmed as a location for one of nine arts projects inspired by the experience of living through the pandemic.

Two benches, built from driftwood and other natural materials placed two metres apart, will serve as a reminder of social distancing required to fight Covid.

The Boat House Gallery, based at Innisfree Farm beside the Giant’s Causeway, is the home of Creative Causeway - a group of six local artists who are working in partnership with the National Trust to deliver the project.

