BREAKING: £1.5 million to Warrenpoint Port to help tackle Covid challenges

WARRENPOINT Harbour Authority is to be granted £1.5 million to carry out works as the port responds to the challenges of Covid-19.

The funding was announced this afternoon (Friday) by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

Minister Mallon said: “The Harbour Authority has identified a range of infrastructure works required at the port as a result of the challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This funding will therefore provide vital support following a difficult year for the port, and will enable it to work towards economic recovery as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I am pleased to be able to support Warrenpoint Harbour Authority with this bid and to provide support as the port adapts to the requirements of future business needs.”