‘Shock’ as the ‘Free Ps’ resume church services

Public concern but police report no breaches of covid regulations at Hebron

Sunday Service livestreaming from Hebron Free Presbyterian Church.

THE Minister of Hebron Free Presbyterian in Ballymoney has defended the resumption of services at his church in the face of public criticism.

Hebron, on Market Street, opened again on March 7, two months after closing their doors voluntarily.

All the main denominations did likewise at the time, but whilst they remain closed Hebron has reopened, with one resident accusing the church of flouting guidelines and not caring for the health and safety of congregation or community.

Defending the decision to reopen Minister Rev. David Park said that “we comply completely with all government regulations.”

