Councilor visits Saint Patrick's grave to mark day of muted celebrations

Councilor visits Saint Patrick's grave to mark day of muted celebrations

Cllr Alan Lewis pictured this morning at Saint Patrick’s grave laying flowers with his two young children, Harry and Olivia.

Matthew Dawson

Reporter:

Matthew Dawson

Email:

editor@outlooknews.co.uk

NEWRY, Mourne and Down Ulster Unionist Councillor Alan Lewis said he is disappointed the district wide festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

However, he said the more muted celebrations this year allowed for a deeper reflection of the Christian meaning behind the festival.

Cllr Alan Lewis says: “I am disappointed the district wide festival festivities and celebrations have been cancelled for a second year in a row. I commend the Saint Patrick’s Centre in Downpatrick who have produced a wonderful line-up of virtual celebrations which will be streamed online around the world.

“However, the simplistic nature of this year's events helps us reflect on the true message of togetherness and Christian ethos behind the meaning of Saint Patrick.

“It’s important to reflect on history, understanding through learning, supports cohesion, shared narrative, ending bigotry and divisions.

“Today isn’t about the green white or orange, it’s about the glory of the Gospel, the word of truth, the greatness of our Lord and Saviour!

“Whatever the truth, myth or legend we know as FACT that Patrick’s life was entangled with upset and danger as against the odds he brought the message of Christianity to this island.”

And Cllr Lewis encouraged everyone to mark the day in a safe manner.

“I urge people who want to mark the day to do so sensibly with caution, giving thought to the current guidelines,” he said.

“What we do today will impact the length of our current lockdown.

“A lot of effort has gone into online events, I ask people enjoy them from the comfort of their home. I wish everyone a happy and enjoyable Saint Patrick’s Day.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639