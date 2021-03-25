NI's oldest lady - Newry woman Madge undergoes hip surgery at 106

Newry lady Madge Martin pictured on the third day post surgery with Bruce Watson, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon.

NORTHERN Ireland's oldest lady has gone under the knife for a hip operation at the age of 106!

Mrs Madge Martin from Newry needed emergency surgery after fracturing her hip when she fell at home.

She is pictured here on the third day following the fixation of her hip fracture in Craigavon Area Hospital with Mr Bruce Watson, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon.

Mr Watson said: “It was a privilege to fix the hip fracture for this wonderful lady and get her back on her feet in preparation for her 107th birthday on 17th April.

"Our team in Craigavon Area Hospital are working hard to ensure Madge makes a full recovery and returns home soon.”

Madge was born on 17 April, 1914 and she currently lives at home in Newry with her son John.

