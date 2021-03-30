Special ordination service for new Dervock minister in time for Easter

THIRTY-four year-old father of two, and former chef, Rev Campbell Mulvenny, has been ordained as the new minister of Dervock Presbyterian Church in a special ordination and installation service that has taken took place in time for Easter.



With special permission of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI), due to Coronavirus restrictions, Mr Mulvenny was ordained in a livestreamed service from Assembly Buildings in Belfast, the headquarters of the all-Ireland denomination, earlier this month. The service was watched online by over 500 people.



Ordination and installation services would usually take place in the church where the minister will serve. Normally attended by members from their new congregation, friends, family members, and guests who have played a significant part in the minister’s life and faith journey.

On this occasion, however, that was not possible. Members of Route Presbytery, the Church’s regional body that has responsibility for overseeing the congregation and others in its area, as well as the ordination of ministers, held the service.

