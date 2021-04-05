'Inga deserved so much better'

This week marks the 33rd anniversary of the brutal murder of Inga Maria Hauser. The 18-year old Munich student was found in Ballypatrick Forest, Ballycastle two weeks after she was seen on a ferry from Stranraer to Larne.

So much heartbreak has passed in those three decades while the perpetrator has enjoyed freedom. Inga’s mother and father have both since died and more recently the family has suffered the loss of John Dallat, former Northern Ireland Assembly Deputy Speaker and MLA, who worked tirelessly so that the case was not forgotten and applied pressure every year on the PSNI to continue with the investigation.

Shortly after Mr Dallat’s death, the family was dealt another blow with the decision by the Public Prosecution Service not to prosecute two individuals reported in connection with the murder.

Speaking ahead of the anniversary, SDLP Councillor and daughter of the late John Dallat, Helena Dallat O’Driscoll commented:

“The Hauser family has suffered nonstop for over thirty years. Inga Maria was a much loved young woman when she came to Northern Ireland in the late 80s. She deserved so much better than to be so callously taken from her family and friends and left in Ballypatrick Forest. People want to see a conclusion to this vicious and ruthless murder.

She continued:

“Dad’s last piece of work was a press release, written with a frail hand just weeks before we lost him, to mark Inga Maria’s anniversary and to call on those with information about her murder to come forward. I am repeating the call for those who know anything about this murder to share that information.

"I appeal directly to anyone with information to give their account of what they know about what happened on the night of 6 April 1988 when Inga Maria Hauser didn’t take the train from Larne to Belfast as planned, and her body was found two weeks later in Ballypatrick Forest.

She concluded:

“Inga’s parents died without any justice for their daughter. She is survived by her sister Friederike and her nephew Viktor who are heartbroken and desperately need closure for their loved one’s brutal killing. There are people with information that could lead to her killer being prosecuted. Those involved must be brought to justice.

The Hauser family lawyer, Claire McKeegan, Phoenix Law, also commented:

“The Hauser family are now seeking an inquest to investigate the cold-blooded murder of beautiful Inga Maria. In the absence of any criminal prosecution the Coroners Court have a duty to investigate any suspicious death in Northern Ireland. This will represent the first time after 33 years that evidence will be heard and challenged before a court and will offer some hope of getting information and justice for our clients who have suffered irreparable pain since the murder.”