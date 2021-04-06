County Down vet helping ease pain of putting your pet down with home euthanasia service

A BALLYMARTIN woman is providing a novel service to help cat and dog owners deal with the most difficult of challenges - having to put their beloved pet down.

Stephanie Cousins is providing treatment at home for animals so owners can have their pets euthanised in a familiar environment.

For many people, pets are a member of the family and having to say goodbye is already a difficult experience without the added pain of seeing your animal in distress.

Stephanie says she realised how distressful euthanasia at the clinic can be when she had her Yorkshire terrier, Lola put to sleep after suffering from heart disease.

She added: “I had to bring her into the clinic as I didn’t feel I could euthanise my own dog.

“Although the euthanasia itself went fine, Lola was stressed in the car journey and clinic, even though my colleagues did everything they could to relax us.”

