Banbridge pensioner (77) cleared of election poster damage

A BANBRIDGE pensioner brought to court for allegedly damaging election posters belonging to an Alliance Party councillor has seen the charge against him dismissed.

Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne stated the evidence against 77-year-old Thomas Eamonn Duffy "falls well short of even a prima facie (at first glance) case".

The elderly man, who had to be moved closer to the witness stand during proceedings at Banbridge Magistrates' Court to be able to hear the evidence being given, had been accused of removing the posters erected on behalf of Cllr Brian Pope.

The posters had been placed directly beside Mr Duffy's property, Edenderry Cottage on the Lurgan Road in Banbridge ahead of the council election in May 2019.

He was alleged to have committed criminal damage to the posters on 30 April, 2019.

