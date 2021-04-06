Birthday fundraiser in memory of Give My Head Peace star Big Mervyn to support Dromore charity

DROMORE charity Via Wings is to benefit from funds being raised in the memory of much-loved Give My Head Peace actor BJ Hogg.

Rosemary Beasley is paying tribute to her late twin brother on their birthday, which also happens to be the anniversary of his death.

Brian Hogg, who was best known by his stage name 'BJ Hogg', passed away on 30 April last year on his 65th birthday.

He was best known for his role as Big Mervyn in the sitcom Give My Head Peace as well as his roles in Game of Thrones and The Fall.

His sister Rosemary says that it's been especially difficult for the family as social distancing regulations have prevented them from getting together to honour his life.

Read the full story in this week's Outlook, on sale now.