Local councillors call for police chief resignation over Storey funeral saga

BANBRIDGE and Mourne based Ulster Unionist councillors have joined calls from their own party and wider unionism for the PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne to resign.

The Chief Constable has come under intense pressure from within unionism to leave his post due to the force's handling of the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey.

Last week the Public Prosecution Service confirmed there would be no prosecutions progressed in relation to any alleged breaches of the Covid-19 rules at his funeral, which was attended by leading Sinn Fein figures including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Newry and Armagh MLA and Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

Mournes representative Harold McKee said the police's handling of the situation has been a case of "bolting the door once the horse is away" while Banbridge councillor Glenn Barr said the "senior leadership of the PSNI has failed".

