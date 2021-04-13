Prince’s death prompts warm tributes and many fond memories

Prince’s death prompts warm tributes and many fond memories

Duke of Edinburgh arriving at the Giants Causeway in June 2016. WK15KC10

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THE death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh a the age of 99 on Friday, prompted a wave of tributes from local councillors, MPs, MLAs and other dignitaries.

Among the first was North Antrim MP Ian Paisley.

“To the entire royal family we express our thoughts and prayers and know this will be a time of great sorrow,” he said.

“Today our nation has lost a great character. His contribution to our country has been unmeasurable and we will not see the likes of him again.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639