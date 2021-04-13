Sinn Fein launch legal challenge on events bailout fund

Ombudsman launches investigation into police delay in Katie Simpson murder case
The NW200 is set to benefit from the council’s Toursm Events Recovery Fund.
THE Causeway Coast and Glens Sinn Féin team have signed and submitted a call-in on the decision taken by council to approve the allocation of the Tourism Events Recovery Fund.
Speaking about Sinn Féin’s decision to submit a legal challenge, Ballycastle Councillor Cara McShane, said: “The decision to award almost £400,000 on tourism events this year has been challenged on a number of grounds.
“Before ratifying the decision at a recent council meeting, it was evident that councillors did not have all the information to make a fully informed decision.
“A request to defer the decision on this non-competitive fund until all the information was available, was rejected. This decision has a potential impact on ratepayers of Causeway Coast and Glens Council and the council as a corporate body.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*