The main event

THE local council should funnel resources to four or five high-quality ‘signature’ events each season instead of spreading cash thinly among dozens of small-scale, community affairs.



That was the conclusion of experts engaged by Cloonavin to review Causeway Coast and Glens’ events programme and make recommendations for managing budgets and resources.



Consultant firm Blue Sail suggest establishing an ambitious new food-focused festival to run alongside the Auld Lammas Fair, Stendhal Festival and the Atlantic Sessions.



“Our review of Council managed and other events indicates that the current programme is largely attracting local audiences with many events being focused on town and community celebrations rather than high-quality, distinctive events which will attract tourist visitors,” states their report.



*Full story in this week's Chronicle*