Covid-19 claims ‘warm hearted’ Rector

THE close knit parishioners of Billy and Derrykeighan are today mourning the loss of their Rector, Reverend John Anderson who passed away at the weekend after contracting Covid-19.



Rev Anderson, 46, described as one of the “most likeable people” died on Saturday morning after being placed in intensive care in Causeway Hospital.



His sudden death opened up a flood of tributes led by the Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison, who described Rev Anderson as a “warm-hearted individual” who was a faithful pastor.



He added that Rev Anderson's death had come “as a terrible shock” to everyone.

