Two men arrested in connection with Dungiven incident

Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have today arrested two men in connection with their investigation into the attempted murder of a female member of police staff, who is also a part time police officer.

Detective Superintendent Richard Campbell, Head of the Terrorism Investigation Unit, said: “Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives today arrested two men under the Terrorism Act in Derry/Londonderry in connection with the viable device which was discovered beside the young mother’s car in Ballyquin Road, Dungiven on Monday 19th April.

“A 36 year old man, who was arrested in the Lettershandoney area and a 26 year old man, who was arrested in Creggan area, have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they are being questioned by detectives.”