Council staff praised for pandemic effort

COUNCIL senior management and elected members have paid tribute to workers for maintaining services throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The praise came at a meeting of the Environmental Services Committee on Monday evening as members approved business plans for the financial year ahead.

“No-one could have predicted the impact Covid-19 has had, and will continue to have on everything we do,” said Director Aiden McPeake.

Nevertheless, he added, the departments he is responsible for had achieved a £609,000 ‘positive variance.’

