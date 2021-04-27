Council staff praised for pandemic effort

This week's front & back pages
Waste collection workers were among those praised at Monday’s committee meeting
COUNCIL senior management and elected members have paid tribute to workers for maintaining services throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
The praise came at a meeting of the Environmental Services Committee on Monday evening as members approved business plans for the financial year ahead.
“No-one could have predicted the impact Covid-19 has had, and will continue to have on everything we do,” said Director Aiden McPeake.
Nevertheless, he added, the departments he is responsible for had achieved a £609,000 ‘positive variance.’
