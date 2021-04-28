Ballymoney architect is global ‘maverick’

A BALLYMONEY architect has emerged from the 2020 Covid pandemic lockdown recognised as a ‘maverick’ in her field by two separate globally prestigious business awards competitions.



Manor Architects' Johann Muldoon MBE revealed to The Chronicle that the perception that people from Northern Ireland “didn’t readily make it onto global platforms” made her “more determined” to do just that.



Johann won a hat-rick of ‘Silver Stevie’ awards in the International Business Awards section of the US based Stevie Awards, last year.



These were in the ‘Executive of the Year: Business or Professional Services’; ‘Woman of the Year’ and ‘Maverick’ categories.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*