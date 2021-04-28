No Covid patients in Causeway Hospital

Covid-19 - Wed 28th Apr Figures
There are no longer any Covid patients in Causeway Hospital.
FOR the first time in months, there are no patients with Covid being treated in the Causeway Hospital, according to latest Department of Health figures.
Back in January, before the vaccination programme gained momentum and hundreds of new cases were being recorded each week, inpatient numbers reached 40.
Since the pandemic began, around 500 people who had tested positive for Covid were admitted to the Causeway.
