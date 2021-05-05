400 new jobs

PLANS for a massive £75 million redevelopment of the old Agivey 'bacon factory', that could see the creation of up 400 jobs in one of the biggest pig processing plants in Northern Ireland will be submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens planners within days.



Once up to 40% of the province's pigs were killed and cured at the12 acre Lovell and Christmas site near Bendooragh, until fire in 1998 destroyed livelihoods and ended production.



However multi award winning Ballymoney architect Johann Muldoon MBE will shortly submit a PAN or Proposal of Application Notice, for a plan involving £75 million of private investment that could lead to the creation of up to 2000 direct and indirect jobs,



She said the proposed resurrection of the site “like a phoenix out of the flames” would be “the biggest single, private investment Northern Ireland has seen in generations.”

