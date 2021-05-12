Dalriada shines at ABP Angus Youth Challenge semis

Armstrong and Orchard Lodge come 'Together with Music'
Angus Youth Challenge semi-finalists Victoria Currie, Ivanna Strawbridge and Lois McCurdy with teacher Mr D. Hodges, Dalriada Grammar School.
THREE students from Dalriada Grammar School have taken part in the 2021 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Semi-Final.
They are competing against 10 other teams from schools across Northern Ireland to win a finalist place in ABP Angus Youth Challenge agri-skills development programme.
The role of genetics and grass-based systems in helping reduce carbon emissions from beef farming; the advantage of marketing Northern Ireland’s family farm tradition and animal welfare standards to today’s consumer were just some of the topics presented by the semi-finalists.
