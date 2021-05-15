Two staff stabbed in 'horrendous' incident at Daisy Hill

IT IS understood two members of staff were stabbed last night (Friday) during a 'horrendous' incident at Daisy Hill Hospital.

The incident occurred on the male medical ward at the hospital.

One member of staff is understood to have been stabbed in the abdomen and the other members of staff is believed to have been stabbed in the neck.

Commenting on the shocking incident was Newry City councillor Gavin Malone, who said: "This morning I was contacted by concerned members of the public to inform me of a horrendous incident at Daisy Hill Hospital last night.

"This is not the first time staff at our local hospital have been attacked and it seems to a be a growing occurrence.

"I totally condemn any member of the public who participates in this disgraceful behaviour and I call on all in our community to show their support for our numerous staff who work so tirelessly in our local hospital.

"Senior Management at the Southern Trust need to immediately carry out risk assessments and implement an action plan to provide security cover for Daisy Hill staff.

"I will be emailing the CEO of the Trust asking him to reassure me that this incident Is going to be taken seriously and that all necessary action taken."