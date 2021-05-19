Brakes on the NW200

A ROW among councillors over bailout funding for events affected by the Covid pandemic has denied NW200 organisers access to a £60k lifeline.



And failure to deliver the cash soon could have a “drastic impact” on the race's future, they say.



Former NW200 Chief Mervyn Whyte, who remains part of the management team, told the Chronicle: “You have to realise we have overheads that amount to around £10-15k per month.



“We are constantly taking money out and there's nothing going back in.

